Trends for a Mainly Dry Weekend Continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day for October with a good amount of sunshine and afternoon highs hitting around 70 in the valley and middle to upper 60s in the hills. We did end up with a good deal of clouds as a cold front came in this evening, but minus a few sprinkles, most stayed dry.

Clouds continue to decrease overnight with clear skies expected well before sunrise. We keep a breeze behind the cold front, which will usher in a cooler air mass for Friday. Temperatures around sunrise begin near 40.

Lots of sunshine on tap Friday, but a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northwest breezes may gust to 15-20mph at times, adding a coolness to the day.

The weekend continues to trend drier for much of the Bay State as low pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic and offshore, well to our south. Clouds increase late Friday night and Saturday morning, then should thicken up more throughout the day. Our best chance at showers will be mainly south of the Mass Pike and later in the day Saturday, but amounts would be a tenth of an inch or less. There’s a good chance we don’t even see that, and rain stays mostly south of Hartford!

Low pressure continues to move northeast Sunday, allowing for some partial sun in the morning. Breezy and cool with highs around 60 and northerly wind gusts up to 20-25mph. Patchy clouds likely return in the afternoon, but we should remain dry.

Next week begins cloudy and seasonably cool due to low pressure lingering offshore, keeping the upper flow from the north-northeast. Our weather is looking mainly dry, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out through Wednesday as another low passes well offshore. Temps look to rebound late-week.

