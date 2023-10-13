UMass Amherst Marching band prepares for the 2024 Macy’s day parade

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It started like any other day performing at a football game in the home stadium but that was about to change.

“We were able to keep it a secret, we announced at halftime. We told the students there was going to be a special presentation by the chancellor, they didn’t know what it was until their big surprise, they found out on the field,” said UMass Marching Band Director Tim Anderson.

The announcement before the 2024 parade gives them plenty of time to prepare for the big day.

We caught up with the Minutemen marching band at a recent practice, where their excitement, and talents, were showing.

“We’ve just been so excited, I know the band’s energy has been so high getting ready for this event and it’s starting to sink in that we’re really going to the Macy’s parade,” said Taylor Durant, the twirlers’ section leader.

But they’ve had a bit of practice, it’s not their first time marching down the streets of New York City kicking off the holiday season.

“We did this parade in 2013, and so we kind of know what we have going into, so it’s more just kind of figuring out what do we want to show off,” said Anderson.

Anderson told Western Mass News the Minutemen marching band is pretty well known, participating in events across the state. Now it’s about choosing their best, and showing what UMass Amherst is for that national audience watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He says the group’s biggest challenge is the mere size and length of the parade, and having the endurance to get to the finish line in top shape.

“The Macy’s parade is about 3 and a half miles, and the part that everyone sees on television is at the end, after marching about 3 and a half miles. So keeping your lips, because you’re playing non-stop, and once you get there the adrenaline to put on a production,” said Anderson.

The announcement marks the beginning of planning and fundraising efforts. To get the process started, the band says a local Macy’s store presented them with a 10-thousand dollar check.

