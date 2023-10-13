Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosts annual gala

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New tonight, the Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosted their annual gala earlier this evening.

It was held at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

Among those honored at tonight’s event, was one of the school’s founding families, the Guertins.

Organizers of the gala tell Western Mass News, the event is a great way to honor those who aid the school.

“This is a really great opportunity for us to thank the folks who support us throughout the year, it’s really important to see those people and to have the opportunity to thank them for all they do for us,” said Bert Carter, President and CEO of Willie Ross School for the Deaf.

Carter adds that raising money through events like tonight’s gala helps provide essential services to children with hearing loss right here in Western Mass.

