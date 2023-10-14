Surprise Squad
South Hadley swimmer prepares to make history swimming CT River

By Wesley Days, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley woman is on the verge of making history for her journey down the Connecticut River.

“Water is my ground,” said Kari Kastango. “While it’s fluid, it grounds me.”

Kari Kastango is deep-diving her way into history, using her sacred safe space.

“Being in the water, being around it; I came into my body and my understanding as a person through being in the water,” expressed Kastango.

The South Hadley native will be one of the first to travel the entire length of the Connecticut River, through swimming, biking, and walking.

After four years, 84 swims and outings along the banks of the river that connects 4 states, a 2.6-mile swim from Old Lyme, Connecticut to the beginnings of the Long Island sound.

On Sunday she will complete the Kastango 410-mile journey.

Her swimmingly success goes hand-in-hand with a partnership with the Connecticut River Conservancy.

Their mission? Highlighting the importance of keeping the water clean.

“It’s so diverse. From the Connecticut lakes, up in Pittsburgh, New Hampshire through New Hampshire and Vermont. I just hope that this will be a mark in history that could help expedite the turn-around of people respecting the river,” said Kastango.

The Conservancy celebrates Kastango’s work, Tim Lewis one of the non-profit’s trustees said in a statement:

“Kari is what I consider a true adventurer. She was self-funded and took time off work to travel up and down the watershed, providing her own transportation, housing, and equipment. She deserves a tremendous amount of credit for completing this monumental task”

As she prepares to finish this historic swim, it won’t be too long until she’s back in that river.

“While tomorrow is my last swim, it’s not my last swim. I’LL continue to swim in the river and deepen my love affair with it,” said Kastango.

Even if you can’t swim hundreds of miles like Kari in the CT River, she urges all of us to learn more about the conservancy and donate any extra funds you may have.

