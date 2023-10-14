Springfield Preservation Trust holds spooky ‘Voices From the Graveyard’ tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “People who have a love of history, love this,” said Elizabeth Stevens.

It’s almost a spooky season and the “Voices From the Grave” cemetery tour is making its return to Springfield just in time.

The event is hosted annually by the Springfield Preservation Trust and will open on October 15th.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about important figures in springfield history, touring through the Maple Street cemetery’s pathways.

The Halloween time tour is led by costumed interpreters, who educate visitors on some of the cemetery’s most notable residents.

“People always come to our tours and learn something about history,” said Micheal Stevens

Over the years the tour has been held at various Springfield cemeteries, including Oak Grove where Doctor Luther Gulick, former head of the physical department at Springfield College, is buried.

However, not everyone buried in the voices of the grave cemeteries lived in the city, including notable names like popular folk singer Pete Seggers father and stepmother.

“Neither one of them ever lived in Springfield but Pete Seggers grandfather lived in Springfield and there was a plot, so that’s why they’re here,” said Micheal.

Not only is the graveyard tour educational, but it’s truly an experience for those who attend, especially those looking to get into the spooky spirit.

“Feeling what it’s like to be in this type of atmosphere to see the relevance of what these graves were in terms of what these people represented in the community and that’s just something you get to take away and you can look back and say, man, I’d like to leave my marker on society,” said James Johnson.

Johnson, Vice President of the Preservation Trust, told Western Mass News the graveyard tour is just one of the many events the organization is involved with.

So if Halloween isn’t your thing the trust also offers other tours, including one of Springfield’s historic homes, and a food tour.

“We are constantly doing things in the community so people can understand the impact of the history that Springfield has had and the people that created that history,” said Johnson

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.