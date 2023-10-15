5 injured, following tractor crash at Haunted Hayrides in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Athol responded to a tractor crash on Friday night.

According to the Athol Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Haunted Hayrides at Silver Lake for reports of a tractor crash where the driver of the tractor lost control of the vehicle.

Officials confirmed five people transported to Athol Hospital with minor injuries.

The Athol Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.