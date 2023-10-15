Surprise Squad
5 injured, following tractor crash at Haunted Hayrides in Athol

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHOL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Athol responded to a tractor crash on Friday night.

According to the Athol Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Haunted Hayrides at Silver Lake for reports of a tractor crash where the driver of the tractor lost control of the vehicle.

Officials confirmed five people transported to Athol Hospital with minor injuries.

The Athol Police Department is investigating the incident.

