9th Annual Dragon Boat Festival held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday in Springfield, the 9th annual Dragon Boat Festival took place.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to Suzanne Dougherty, a member of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club dragon boat team, who competed in one of Saturday’s races.

“The dragon boat clubs like to compete and we try to compete on the east coast and some of these teams even compete as far down as Florida and into Canada. So, it’s our turn today,” said Dougherty.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 29th but was postponed because of unsafe water conditions resulting from major flooding this summer.

