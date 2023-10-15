Surprise Squad
Conway firefighters respond to blazing structure on Shelburne Falls Road

Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Conway on Saturday night.
Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Conway on Saturday night.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Conway on Saturday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, at around 8 p.m. firefighters were deployed for reports of a second alarm fire on Shelburne Falls Road.

When crews arrived on scenes several engines assisted with transporting water to suppression operations from a portable tank.

No word on injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

