Conway firefighters respond to blazing structure on Shelburne Falls Road
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Conway on Saturday night.
According to the South Deerfield Fire District, at around 8 p.m. firefighters were deployed for reports of a second alarm fire on Shelburne Falls Road.
When crews arrived on scenes several engines assisted with transporting water to suppression operations from a portable tank.
No word on injuries.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
