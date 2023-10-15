East Longmeadow High School’s field hockey continues to dominate western Mass.

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been a memorable 2023 season for East Longmeadow High School’s field hockey team, especially for seniors Marissa Beaumier, Talya Weiss, and Anna Maccarini.

“I think that our team chemistry is really well on the field, and it’s just really helping everyone overall.”

The Spartans have had a ride like no other. They have won their first 11 games and are currently in the top 15 in Division III statewide.

The team has yet to give up a single goal to any of their opponents, outscoring them 63-0.

For Weiss, she says it has been fun seeing all of the younger players play a huge part in their domination.

“It’s great to see everybody grow not only together but individually and thrive off of skill that they have just picked up,” said Weiss.

After losing to Notre Dame Academy in the state tournament last year, Beaumier tells Western Mass News that loss created a spark, getting shutout after shutout.

“I think we are just really determined this year just to do the best we can and make it as far as we can possibly go,” said Beaumier.

As part of their pure domination, the Spartans have scored 6 or more goals during the last five games.

Maccarini tells us it has been important for her and her fellow seniors to lead the charge.

“We have a good team positivity culture going on, so it starts with us all bringing that to the team. And honestly, everybody on our team kind of brings in some leadership in some way,” said Maccarini.

No matter how this season ends, the players appreciate the community’s support and cannot wait for what’s ahead.

“People will ask, ‘How are you guys doing?’ And when we tell them, they’re like ‘OH!’ And then more people show up to the games,” said Maccarini

“Just building it (the program) up since then, even as freshmen, and just being such a big part in the program, we just want to leave it at its best,” said Weiss.

The Spartans have a few regular season games remaining before playoffs and possibly the statewide tournament. Will they finish the year undefeated and continue to produce shutouts? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.