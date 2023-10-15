Fundraiser held for Seizure disorder patients to honor local resident held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday in Springfield, a fundraiser was thrown at the Elk Lodge, honoring a local resident who passed away a couple of years ago, after suffering from Epilepsy and Sunflower Syndrome.

Max’s Hope for a Better Tomorrow Is dedicated to 21-year-old Max Goldberg.

Western Mass News spoke to Max’s mother, Elisa Goldberg, who shared with us the mission behind this foundation:

“Right before he passed away we met a doctor in St. Louis named Doctor Cantrell who had developed special contact lenses and all Max ever wanted to do was drive. So, our foundation is called E2E. We are going to support Seizure disorder patients and support the contacts so they can live a normal driving life. That’s all Max ever wanted.”

Over 2 hundred people were expected to show up for Saturday’s event.

