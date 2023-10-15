Holyoke holds 3rd annual Doors Open event to celebrate 150th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This month marks Holyoke’s 150th year anniversary.

The city celebrated Saturday by hosting the 3rd annual Doors Open Holyoke event.

It began this morning around 9 a.m. and wrapped up at noon.

Doors Open invites the community to see behind the doors of places not usually open to the public.

It connects residents to local places of historical, cultural, and architectural significance.

This year, some of the locations included in this event were the Victory Theatre, H.H. Richardson Station, the Holyoke Fire Department, and more.

