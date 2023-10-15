Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Holyoke holds 3rd annual Doors Open event to celebrate 150th anniversary

It began this morning around 9 a.m. and wrapped up at noon.
It began this morning around 9 a.m. and wrapped up at noon.(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This month marks Holyoke’s 150th year anniversary.

The city celebrated Saturday by hosting the 3rd annual Doors Open Holyoke event.

It began this morning around 9 a.m. and wrapped up at noon.

Doors Open invites the community to see behind the doors of places not usually open to the public.

It connects residents to local places of historical, cultural, and architectural significance.

This year, some of the locations included in this event were the Victory Theatre, H.H. Richardson Station, the Holyoke Fire Department, and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
Springfield man who was part of catalytic converter theft ring, pleads guilty
Western Mass News in Springfield District Court on Friday as 44-year-old William Scott appeared...
Repeat offender charged with 16 felonies after police pursuit
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
The Springfield man, who was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young Springfield girl in...
Judge sentences Springfield man convicted in 2020 kidnapping, rape
With a busy weekend ahead of us here in downtown Springfield and with the Civic Center Garage...
Springfield prepares for busy streets with two opening nights downtown

Latest News

Looking dry Sunday, but a few showers are possible Sunday night, then again Monday and Tuesday...
Janna's Sunday Forecast
Max’s Hope for a Better Tomorrow Is dedicated to 21-year-old Max Goldberg.
Fundraiser held for Seizure disorder patients to honor local resident held in Springfield
The 5k honors 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt, who lost her 10-month battle against Diffuse Intrinsic...
Magic for Maddie 5K fundraiser takes off in Southampton
Kari Kastango is deep-diving her way into history, using her sacred safe space.
South Hadley swimmer prepares to make history swimming CT River
“This is the time of the year we look forward to,” said Eric Lindsay of Chicopee.
Thunderbirds sell out MassMutual in season opener