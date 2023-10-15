Hundreds of people come together for Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K to benefit community programs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Runners gathered at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke to support the Hampden County Sheriff’s youth leadership academy.

It was a day full of running and reminding men and women across Hampden County of an important cause by the sheriff’s department; here to help kids stay safe and stay off the streets.

“280 people come on a Sunday afternoon to come run and walk to support a program, that at the end of the day, takes care of and opportunities to children in our community that need it the most,” explained Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

It’s the sheriff shuffle 5k race.

A community event full of health, horses, that highlighted Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s youth leadership academy.

All the proceeds made from Sunday’s event will go directly towards the free educational summer camp to give western Massachusetts. Kids who live with economic hardships or parents currently in lock up a chance to enjoy their summer break safely.

“Taking these children to Loopa Zoo or to Six Flags,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Sheriff Cocchi told Western Mass News this resource can by vital for young ones following a summer plagued by record-breaking deadly violence.

“That’s why I’m so proud of my staff, and so proud of the community; it comes and gets together and rallies around this opportunity to make opportunity, safe opportunity, and a safe environment that is so conducive to positive interactions for these kids and they get excited to go back to school,” expressed Sheriff Cocchi.

While runners focused on finishing their race, they were also mindful of the major impacts of Sunday’s event.

“It’s very important to me to be able to give back and be able to help the sheriff give back as well, and volunteer time and it’s so great for the kids,” added Joseph Harris. “To be able to see these kids get that opportunity is just awesome to me.

While donations and support are obviously helpful, there’s one other favor Sheriff Cocchi asks of all of us.

“When you see these children, or you see our staff out in community, and you see the great opportunities happening, go over and say hello,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

