Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Magic for Maddie 5K fundraiser takes off in Southampton

The 5k honors 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt, who lost her 10-month battle against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a form of brain cancer.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Magic for Maddie 5K fundraiser took off on Saturday in Southampton.

The 5k honors 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt, who lost her 10-month battle against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a form of brain cancer.

Saturday’s event, held on what would have been Maddie’s 9th birthday, included a full day of fun for families of all ages, with food and ice cream trucks, live music, magic shows, and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
Springfield man who was part of catalytic converter theft ring, pleads guilty
Western Mass News in Springfield District Court on Friday as 44-year-old William Scott appeared...
Repeat offender charged with 16 felonies after police pursuit
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
The Springfield man, who was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young Springfield girl in...
Judge sentences Springfield man convicted in 2020 kidnapping, rape
With a busy weekend ahead of us here in downtown Springfield and with the Civic Center Garage...
Springfield prepares for busy streets with two opening nights downtown

Latest News

Looking dry Sunday, but a few showers are possible Sunday night, then again Monday and Tuesday...
Janna's Sunday Forecast
Max’s Hope for a Better Tomorrow Is dedicated to 21-year-old Max Goldberg.
Fundraiser held for Seizure disorder patients to honor local resident held in Springfield
“This is the time of the year we look forward to,” said Eric Lindsay of Chicopee.
Thunderbirds sell out MassMutual in season opener
Kari Kastango is deep-diving her way into history, using her sacred safe space.
South Hadley swimmer prepares to make history swimming CT River