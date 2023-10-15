Magic for Maddie 5K fundraiser takes off in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Magic for Maddie 5K fundraiser took off on Saturday in Southampton.

The 5k honors 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt, who lost her 10-month battle against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a form of brain cancer.

Saturday’s event, held on what would have been Maddie’s 9th birthday, included a full day of fun for families of all ages, with food and ice cream trucks, live music, magic shows, and more.

