Thunderbirds sell out MassMutual in season opener

“This is the time of the year we look forward to,” said Eric Lindsay of Chicopee.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “It’s opening night how can you not be excited?!” said Lisa Carney of Agawam.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are back on home ice to kick off their new season.

Thousands of fans from all across Western Mass. headed out to a sold-out MassMutual Center Saturday night.

“I think it’s great that economically the boost that they get from this hockey team. Everything is pretty great,” said Lindsay.

The Thunderbirds took on the Hartford Wolf Pack for a thrilling game, energy radiating throughout the crowd with every goal, play, and penalty.

“I want to see the new team because AHL It’s always a rotating team of players and I want to see the new guys,” said Carney.

Fans tell Western Mass News they are excited for the rest of the season with the hope of heading to the playoffs.

“Hopefully a Calder Cup Playoff, let’s go!” said Lindsay.

Many are just happy to be watching hockey alongside the community.

“I think it’s great for Springfield hockey and I think it’s also great for Springfield in general to have a great hockey team,” said Jessica Zepke.

“Go TBIRDS!!!”

The Thunderbirds will be back on home ice tomorrow to play against the Providence Bruins. The game begins at 3:05 p.m.

