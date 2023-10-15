Week 6 Football: Amherst vs. Northampton, Holyoke vs. Minnechaug, Ludlow vs. South Hadley, Sprinfield Inter. vs. Smith Voc., Westfield vs. Springfield Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 6 of Friday Night Frenzy featured several high school football games from across the area.

Check out the action as Amherst faced Northampton, Holyoke faced Minnechaug, Ludlow traveled to South Hadley, and Springfield International faced Smith Vocational in this week’s highlights.

Our Game of the Week took us to Berte Field in Springfield where the Minnechaug Falcons faced the Springfield Central Golden Eagles.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.