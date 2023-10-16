Surprise Squad
3rd annual cornhole tournament fundraiser for cancer survivors held in Holyoke

By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke, the 3rd annual cornhole tournament was held today in support of cancer survivors.

The fundraiser started at noon and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to the executive director of ‘Each Moment We’re Alive’, Cindy Sheridan Murphy.

Her group’s main focus is helping those who’ve experienced cancer by providing free support programs.

“Survivors have enough on their plate, they have enough things that they’re dealing with so any extra emotional support we can give them through group coaching, we’re all together with a licensed social worker. We just really help move them through that process the steps the doctors don’t have time for; they’re doing their medical side and we’re helping with the emotional side,” said Murphy.

