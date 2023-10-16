Surprise Squad
4 hospitalized, after police cruiser collides with Jeep in Pittsfield

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a police cruiser crashed into a car while passing through an intersection in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were on scene to check out a disturbance call on Cheshire Road.

While driving through the Coltsville intersection the officers hit a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 57-year-old woman, her two grandchildren were in the car at the time of the crash.

The collision caused the jeep to spin out and roll over onto the driver side.

Officials said the three people in the Jeep as well as one of the officers in the cruiser were taken to a local hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.

