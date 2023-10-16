Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the Suffield Police Department, Joniya Cancel was reported missing out of New Britain, but she may have been in the Southwick or Suffield area.

Officials said she’s about 5 ft. 5 in. and between 90 to 100 pounds with dark hair usually worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with ripped blue jeans and black crocs.

If you or anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

An upper-level low will bring patchy clouds and a spot shower or two back to western Mass...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Police in Springfield ask the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.
Springfield Police look to identify suspect stealing from McDonald’s
Shots fired generic graphic.
Investigation underway after ShotSpotter activation on Maple Street in Holyoke
Pittsfield Police
4 hospitalized, after police cruiser collides with Jeep in Pittsfield