CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the Suffield Police Department, Joniya Cancel was reported missing out of New Britain, but she may have been in the Southwick or Suffield area.

Officials said she’s about 5 ft. 5 in. and between 90 to 100 pounds with dark hair usually worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with ripped blue jeans and black crocs.

If you or anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Suffield Police Department at 860-668-3870.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.