A Few Spotty Showers Return Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We start off the week under the influence of another upper-level low. This low is bringing spotty showers to western Mass and much of New England today and a few less again Tuesday.

Showers diminish this evening with some partial clearing expected tonight. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise with a very light northerly breeze.

We will see a similar day Tuesday with a mix of clouds and some sun, along with spotty showers. Rain should be more hit or miss than today and temperatures return to the low 60s in the valley with middle to upper 50s likely in the hills.

As the upper low moves farther away, surface high pressure will also be building into the Northeast for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be dry, but patchy clouds will still be around. Thursday should feature more sunshine along with a decent warm up. Quiet weather continues through Friday morning, then our next storm system will begin moving in.

A potent trough will dive southward through the Great Lakes and into the eastern US Friday and Saturday. A surface low forms along the South Carolina coast and moves up the coast Friday evening through Sunday morning, bringing a shot at decent rainfall for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Gusty breezes are also expected behind the storm for Sunday and Monday, with drier and cooler weather.

