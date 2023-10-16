1 dead, 2 injured in early morning house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was killed and at least 2 others were injured in an early morning house fire

Firefighters responded to 118 Grover Street around 5:20 a.m. on a report of a fire.

Crews were able to rescue 3 victims from the fire. Two were transported to Baystate Hospital and one succumbed to injuries.

Western Mass news has a crew on the way to the scene.

