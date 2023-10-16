Surprise Squad
1 dead, 2 injured in early morning house fire

Firefighters are battling a serious fire Monday morning on Grover Street.
Firefighters are battling a serious fire Monday morning on Grover Street.(Contributed)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was killed and at least 2 others were injured in an early morning house fire

Firefighters responded to 118 Grover Street around 5:20 a.m. on a report of a fire.

Crews were able to rescue 3 victims from the fire. Two were transported to Baystate Hospital and one succumbed to injuries.

Western Mass news has a crew on the way to the scene.

Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse host annual scarecrow contest
