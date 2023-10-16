Gov. Healey provides update as Massachusetts migrant shelters expect to reach capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information came out Monday on the growing migrant crisis in the Bay State. This as Governor Healey warns emergency shelter space is nearing full capacity and said this is putting the state in a dangerous position.

The migrant crisis has been going on for months, but today Governor Healey announced by the end of the month there may not be a direct way to help newly arriving migrant families.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in August as a result of migrant families coming into the Bay State seeking shelter in large numbers.

On Monday she announced those numbers are climbing faster than anticipated and the emergency family shelter system will reach its capacity by the end of October.

“They are families, some expecting moms, and children,” explained Gov. Healey. “More than half are children. And they are here lawfully, allowed in with the knowledge and consent of our federal government.”

Governor Healey, alongside Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll shared in a statement that:

“Right now, over 7,000 families are sheltering in emergency shelters, hotels, and motels across the state. That number represents only families, but to break it down for you, that is approximately 24,000 people. The total number of families allowed through the state’s emergency shelter program is only 7,500.”

The governor said once that number is reached their focus will have to turn away from expanding the shelter system, and instead focus on managing this situation with those already here. Leaving little to no room for new arrivals.

To avoid this from happening, Governor Healey urges the federal government to act and take proactive action towards creating solutions to help migrant families.

“Here in Massachusetts, we have shown that we can move forward in a unified way from our shared values,” expressed Gov. Healey. “But we can only go it alone for so long. Is time for the federal government to step up and do the job we need them to do.”

A call to action that Congressman Richard Neal agrees with.

“I think she’s right,” noted Rep. Neal. “I think the failure of the federal government over these few years, not to be able to come up with a plan on immigration won’t serve the American families. What she’s essentially saying is, have a big heart. But you need big resources to have a big heart. And I think that right now Massachusetts resources are pretty thinly stretched.”

To avoid shelters reaching full capacity by the end of the month, Governor Healey is also appointing Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice as Emergency Assistance Director to oversee and manage every emergency shelter in the state.

She’s partnering up with MassHire regional offices to match qualified migrants with open jobs, an initiative that could help them exit the shelters.

