Greenfield mayor reacts to migrant crisis as it hits a new level of urgency in Mass.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The migrant crisis in Massachusetts is reaching a new level of urgency. Governor Maura Healey announced emergency shelters will be reaching its full capacity by the end of the month.

This comes as the numbers of arriving migrant families continue to climb at high rates. Now one local mayor weighs in on how this could impact those currently in shelter in our area.

Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner about the new strategies announced by Governor Healey to deal with this growing migrant crisis.

Governor Maura Healey announced on Monday that emergency shelters across the state are currently hosting nearly 7,000 families. And they are expected to reach capacity before the end of October.

That, since there are only 7,500 families allowed to shelter through the state’s emergency shelter program.

A growing issue for Massachusetts—and one that’s impacting western Massachusetts as well.

“That’s going to be a hard road,” expressed Mayor Wedegartner. “You know, we still have a housing shortage and there is still, the federal government is still basically not doing anything about the immigration problems that are facing this country.”

Greendfield Mayor Wedegartner shared that she believes this is a matter of the state running out of resources to help and Congress not doing enough.

For her, one of the most important aspects ever to help is making sure work authorizations are granted quickly.

“I do know that some folks have been helped, to get their work permits and I think that’s a combination of service net working with the state to get that to happen,” explained Mayor Wedegartner.

Governor Healey, alongside Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said to avoid shelters reaching full capacity, she is appointing Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice as Emergency Assistance Director to oversee and manage every emergency shelter in the state.

She is also partnering with MassHire regional offices to match qualified migrants with open jobs—an initiative that could potentially help them exit the shelters.

“Here in Massachusetts, we have shown that we can move forward in a unified way from our shared values,” added Gov. Healey. “But we can only go it alone for so long. Is time for the federal government to step up and do the job we need them to do.”

Governor Healey is also urging the federal government to take action and work on solutions to assist migrant families.

A call to action that Mayor Wedegartner shared with the governor.

“In the light of that, also helping us help these people go to work,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “They want to work. They are here to not be you know, __ of the state, but to live independently. And that is my great hope.”

Governor Healey also announced on Monday that if the emergency shelters reach capacity by the end of the month, their focus will shift from expanding the shelter system to managing the situation with those migrants who are already here.

