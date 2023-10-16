Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Greenfield mayor reacts to migrant crisis as it hits a new level of urgency in Mass.

The migrant crisis in Massachusetts is reaching a new level of urgency. Governor Maura Healey announced emergency shelters will be reaching its full capacity.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The migrant crisis in Massachusetts is reaching a new level of urgency. Governor Maura Healey announced emergency shelters will be reaching its full capacity by the end of the month.

This comes as the numbers of arriving migrant families continue to climb at high rates. Now one local mayor weighs in on how this could impact those currently in shelter in our area.

Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner about the new strategies announced by Governor Healey to deal with this growing migrant crisis.

Governor Maura Healey announced on Monday that emergency shelters across the state are currently hosting nearly 7,000 families. And they are expected to reach capacity before the end of October.

That, since there are only 7,500 families allowed to shelter through the state’s emergency shelter program.

A growing issue for Massachusetts—and one that’s impacting western Massachusetts as well.

“That’s going to be a hard road,” expressed Mayor Wedegartner. “You know, we still have a housing shortage and there is still, the federal government is still basically not doing anything about the immigration problems that are facing this country.”

Greendfield Mayor Wedegartner shared that she believes this is a matter of the state running out of resources to help and Congress not doing enough.

For her, one of the most important aspects ever to help is making sure work authorizations are granted quickly.

“I do know that some folks have been helped, to get their work permits and I think that’s a combination of service net working with the state to get that to happen,” explained Mayor Wedegartner.

Governor Healey, alongside Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said to avoid shelters reaching full capacity, she is appointing Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice as Emergency Assistance Director to oversee and manage every emergency shelter in the state.

She is also partnering with MassHire regional offices to match qualified migrants with open jobs—an initiative that could potentially help them exit the shelters.

“Here in Massachusetts, we have shown that we can move forward in a unified way from our shared values,” added Gov. Healey. “But we can only go it alone for so long. Is time for the federal government to step up and do the job we need them to do.”

Governor Healey is also urging the federal government to take action and work on solutions to assist migrant families.

A call to action that Mayor Wedegartner shared with the governor.

“In the light of that, also helping us help these people go to work,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “They want to work. They are here to not be you know, __ of the state, but to live independently. And that is my great hope.”

Governor Healey also announced on Monday that if the emergency shelters reach capacity by the end of the month, their focus will shift from expanding the shelter system to managing the situation with those migrants who are already here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick
An upper-level low will bring patchy clouds and a spot shower or two back to western Mass...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Police in Springfield ask the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.
Springfield Police look to identify suspect stealing from McDonald’s
Shots fired generic graphic.
Investigation underway after ShotSpotter activation on Maple Street in Holyoke