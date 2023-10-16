I-91 north in Enfield reopens following closure for box truck, garbage truck crash
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound was closed in Enfield to clean up a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning.
I-91 reopened later in the morning, the state Department of Transportation reported.
A box truck and garbage truck collided near exit 46 around 2 a.m. according to state police.
The contents from both vehicles scattered across the highway.
Minor injuries were reported, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to clean up a fuel spill.
Traffic was temporarily diverted off exit 46 in Enfield.
