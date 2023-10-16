Surprise Squad
I-91 north in Enfield reopens following closure for box truck, garbage truck crash

By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound was closed in Enfield to clean up a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

I-91 reopened later in the morning, the state Department of Transportation reported.

A box truck and garbage truck collided near exit 46 around 2 a.m. according to state police.

The contents from both vehicles scattered across the highway.

A garbage truck and a box truck were involved in a crash on I-91 north in Enfield the morning of Oct. 16.(Environmental Services, Inc.)

Minor injuries were reported, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to clean up a fuel spill.

Traffic was temporarily diverted off exit 46 in Enfield.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

