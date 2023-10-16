I-91 north in Enfield reopens following closure for box truck, garbage truck crash

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound was closed in Enfield to clean up a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

I-91 reopened later in the morning, the state Department of Transportation reported.

A box truck and garbage truck collided near exit 46 around 2 a.m. according to state police.

The contents from both vehicles scattered across the highway.

A garbage truck and a box truck were involved in a crash on I-91 north in Enfield the morning of Oct. 16. (Environmental Services, Inc.)

Minor injuries were reported, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to clean up a fuel spill.

Traffic was temporarily diverted off exit 46 in Enfield.

