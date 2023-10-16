Surprise Squad
Investigation underway after ShotSpotter activation on Maple Street in Holyoke

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are investigating after a shots fired activation on Monday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, at around at 2:15 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a shots fired on Maple Street.

When police arrived they did not see any victims or damages in the area.

Officials said they found four spent shell casings on the corner of the street of Maple Street.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or you can Text a Tip “Crimes” 274637 Type SOLVE then your message.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

