‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist from the Springfield area has been placed on the official ballot for the upcoming Grammy awards.

She’s hoping to make the final list of nominees.

“You wait all this time for these moments, and then when they happen, we’re all stunned,” said Taija New.

Excitement has taken over Springfield native Taija New because this pop singer and rapper now adds a high note to her resume: being under consideration for a Grammy award.

“It’s insane,” expressed New. “I cannot even believe that Taija New and the Grammy’s are in one sentence. It’s so weird.”

New began her career about 10 years ago, doing some writing and open mic stuff while attending umass Amherst.

Since then, she has been recording songs and performing with her team across the country, as well as Canada.

Now, the recording academy has placed her on the official ballot for the Grammy awards’ best melodic rap performance, thanks to her song over your allure.

“When I worked on the song, I knew it was going to be something because I liked it,” explained New. “I wrote it. It’s basically about being in a situation where it’s kind of toxic, but you’re just feeling like ‘I think I’m over the glitz and the glamour of this situation and I just want to move on.’”

Whether or not new wins the award, she said she wants to set a clear example for other young aspiring artists.

“If you really, really put yourself to it, if you really work hard, you can do it,” said New.

But if New wins, she gave Western Mass News a good idea of how she would react.

“I probably wouldn’t even get up from my seat,” expressed New. “I’d probably be just, like, stunned and shocked. Someone would probably have to drag me up the stage, honestly.”

New said she has received a lot of support from family, friends and the community.

Recording academy members have until October 20 to vote for their top five nominees, and the winner will be announced at the Grammy awards on February 4.

New asks anyone who knows a voting member to ask for their consideration on her behalf and if you do not know anyone, you can still spread the word through email and all social media platforms.

