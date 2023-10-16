Jewish Federation of Western Mass. holds ‘Ride to Provide’ fundraiser

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today in Amherst, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts held its ride to provide a fundraiser.

The event started around 9 Sunday morning, beginning and ending at UMass Hillel.

The Federation Ride to Provide’s mission is to help bring together community members and jewish organizations.

Western Mass News spoke to Robert Kalan, the event chair, and Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Mass., who both told us more about Sunday’s fundraiser.

“The ride to provide is a walk, ride, 9 to 18 and 36-mile bike ride and a 5k walk to provide funding for the Jewish Federation and its 18 constituent agencies,” said Robert Kalan.

“We hope that everyone will join us, regardless of faith background, in solidarity against terrorism and against acts of hatred,” said Nora Gorenstein.

