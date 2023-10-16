Local community leaders react to bomb threat to synagogue in Attleboro

Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “We are definitely having a lot more surveillance, a lot more police presence, security guards at all of our Jewish institutions,” said Gorenstein.

Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Mass, is prioritizing the safety of the entire jewish community, since the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

Hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian civilian lives have been lost overseas during the attacks.

Gorenstein tells Western Mass News that local jewish leaders have been discussing safety concerns.

“We’ve been trying to be very, very strategic and thoughtful about what we need to do and to balance being proud and being Jewish and living our normal lives with also just recognizing that it’s a particularly difficult moment,” said Gorenstein.

Some houses of worship, here in the Baystate, are already receiving threats to their congregations.

On Saturday, the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Attleboro received a bomb threat via email, which, according to state authorities, turned out to be a hoax.

We asked Gornestein if synagogues in Western Mass have also received these emails, or if there are concerns.

“We have not experienced any credible threats in our local community. But we have had a lot of concern from community members, from our Jewish schools, synagogues, and leadership,” said Gorenstein.

The Jewish Federation of Western Mass is aware of a disturbance that happened on Saturday in a synagogue in Northampton, according to Gorenstein.

Western Mass News reached out to the Massachusetts State Police to ask about threats made against jewish communities across New England.

In a statement, a spokesperson told us in part:

“The State Police Fusion Center continues to gather and monitor intelligence related to, and communicate with our local, federal, and international law enforcement partners regarding, potential threats. Likewise, our State Police Operations Watch Center monitors incidents across the state and region 24/7/365 to provide situational awareness and assist in the deployment of law enforcement assets as needed.”

With these recent threats, the Massachusetts State Police is also urging anyone who sees anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place to call 911 immediately.

