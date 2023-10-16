Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery holds annual benefit concert

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Westfield, the friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery held their annual benefit concert.

The event started at noon and ended around 4 p.m.

Sunday’s tribute concert featured Billy Eagan and The Rising.

Billy has been playing for over 20 years, from Boston to New York, and he was the founding member of the rising band.

In addition to music, there were also food trucks, a cash bar, and ice cream.

