Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery holds annual benefit concert

The event started at noon and ended around 4 p.m.(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Westfield, the friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery held their annual benefit concert.

Sunday’s tribute concert featured Billy Eagan and The Rising.

Billy has been playing for over 20 years, from Boston to New York, and he was the founding member of the rising band.

In addition to music, there were also food trucks, a cash bar, and ice cream.

