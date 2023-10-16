Meal Prep Monday - Football Season Party Snacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Football season is in full swing and you might be looking to spice up your watch party snacks without breaking the bank!

To show us a couple of great, easy recipes is Jeremy Landry, manager at Springfield’s Walmart.

Recipe #1

Mini Pizza Cups

Ingredients:

Pizza Crusts

Pizza sauce

Oregano

Pepperoni slices (or toppings of your choice)

Mozzarella Cheese

Looking for an easy snack the kids will love for game day? Try our mini pizza cup recipe! These little bites are super simple, and you can easily customize them with your favorite toppings. They are a great way to use leftover pizza dough or sauce. So whether you are looking for a quick snack or a fun lunch option for Sundays or Monday nights, these mini pizza cups are the perfect solution!

Recipe #2

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Flour

Chicken Wings

Chili powder

Paprika

Garlic Powder

Barbecue Sauce

These Honey BBQ Chicken Wings are perfect for game day! Plus, you can even prep them ahead of time. Cook the wings and save them in the fridge until you’re ready for game time. Then take them out, toss them in the sauce, and bake a little longer, and they will be warm and fresh! Perfect for busy Sundays or Monday night football!

