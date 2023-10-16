Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died in the aftermath on Monday morning and two others remain in critical condition.

Western Mass News spoke with one neighbor who saw the fire first break out on Monday morning at the home on Grover Street. He described how he sprung into action to help save people inside the house.

“I witnessed when I was driving by going to work that the front porch was on fire,” explained Grove Street neighbor. “I immediately backed up and called 911.”

People on Grover Street recalled the terrifying moments that played out Monday morning when their neighbors home burst into flames just after 5 a.m.

We learned from family members that the fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl who just graduated from Putnam High School this past May and left two others critically injured.

“It was so bad that I jumped over the fence to go in the back to open up the door and try to let everyone out,” said the neigbor. “Unfortunately, everyone did get out except a couple of people.”

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told Western Mass News they arrived on scene quickly after that.

“First arriving companies found heavy fire on the porch of the first floor and fire coming from the second floor,” noted Calvi. “One resident had self evacuated from the building and reported that she had two children inside the apartment, the residence.”

He said Springfield Fire then rescued one person from the second floor, later identified by family as the teenage girl who later died, and another person from the rear kitchen who remains in critical condition.

The resident who got out on their own, also in critical condition, both were transported to a Boston Hospital.

“They were long time friends and almost family they have been there 20 something plus years so we’re pretty close in the neighborhood,” expressed the neighbor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Meanwhile, neighbors we spoke with said this is a horrific tragedy for the family.

“I feel bad for the family, definitely feel sad I told them I am here,” said the neighbor. “This is a wake up call to the neighborhood.”

Fire investigators also said there were no working smoke detectors inside the house. The Red Cross is providing support to the family at this time and a go fund me has been set up to assist with funeral costs for the 18-year-old girl who died, CLICK HERE.

