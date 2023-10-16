Officials highlight importance of smoke detectors, safety from house fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s deadly house fire in Springfield shed a new spotlight on smoke detectors and the important role they play in keeping you safe when flames break out in your home.

“Here’s an example, we’ve had a fatal fire and unfortunately there’s probably not working smoke detectors and it probably would have made a difference,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

Strong words from the State Fire Marshal in Springfield on Monday, following a deadly house fire on Grover Street that claimed the life of one person and critically injured two others.

This is now drawing attention to the importance of smoke detectors.

“It’s kind of shocking how many homes don’t have working smoke alarms,” expressed Mary Nathan.

Western Mass News spoke with Mary Nathan, who is the disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.

The non-profit is on a mission to help everyone stay safe at home, with their home fire campaign, a project handing out free smoke detectors to families in need.

“It’s critically important to have a working smoke detector in your home,” added Nathan. “The program allows for three 10-year battery-sealed smoke alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm; and in addition, we do education with the homeowners too.

We’re also getting answers from the neighboring Chicopee Fire Department, who told us even if your home is fully equipped to keep you safe, there are still other ways to give you peace of mind like…

keep smoke alarms on every level of your home

alarms should be placed near sleeping areas

check alarms monthly

clear detectors of dust to ensure no false triggers

Captain Katie Collins-Calbaugh told us checking-in with family can also be vital.

“Have a home escape plan,” noted Captain Collins-Calbaugh. “If there ever is a fire, practice, so they know what do, how to get out safely and where the entire family should meet.”

If you want to know more information on the Red Cross’ home fire campaign, CLICK HERE.

