Police search for car involved in white supremacy flyers incident in Westfield, Easthampton

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield and Easthampton Police Departments seek the publics help locating a car along with suspects.

Police said flyers for a white supremacist organization were left in various neighborhoods early Monday morning.

Officials said this organization has conducted similar activities all over New England.

The flyers were in small plastic bags, weighted with stones and were likely thrown from a car between 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

If you or anyone has any description or video of the vehicle involved is being asked to contact Westfield Police at (413)-572-6400.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.