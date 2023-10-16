Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse host annual scarecrow contest

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Randall’s Farm & Greenhouse held its annual scarecrow contest on Sunday. Both kids and adults had a chance to join in on the fun.

Judges selected winners from 5 different categories: the best overall, scariest, most original, most traditional, and funniest.

One of our very own, Chris Pisano was a judge in today’s event!

We spoke to Karen Randall, owner of the farm, who told us about the prizes that could be won:

“We’ve had the scarecrow contest for about 30 years. And it’s the highlight of the fall season. We have about $3,000 in prizes and we have charity matches for the winners that the judges choose, and they’re choosing today. This year, all the charity matches are going to the Ludlow 250th anniversary,” said Randall.

Randall said there were about 30 scarecrow entries this year, and 10 of them will be chosen as winners.

