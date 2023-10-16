Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse host annual scarecrow contest

Judges selected winners from 5 different categories: the best overall, scariest, most original,...
Judges selected winners from 5 different categories: the best overall, scariest, most original, most traditional, and funniest.(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Randall’s Farm & Greenhouse held its annual scarecrow contest on Sunday. Both kids and adults had a chance to join in on the fun.

Judges selected winners from 5 different categories: the best overall, scariest, most original, most traditional, and funniest.

One of our very own, Chris Pisano was a judge in today’s event!

We spoke to Karen Randall, owner of the farm, who told us about the prizes that could be won:

“We’ve had the scarecrow contest for about 30 years. And it’s the highlight of the fall season. We have about $3,000 in prizes and we have charity matches for the winners that the judges choose, and they’re choosing today. This year, all the charity matches are going to the Ludlow 250th anniversary,” said Randall.

Randall said there were about 30 scarecrow entries this year, and 10 of them will be chosen as winners.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
Springfield man who was part of catalytic converter theft ring, pleads guilty
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Western Mass News in Springfield District Court on Friday as 44-year-old William Scott appeared...
Repeat offender charged with 16 felonies after police pursuit
With a busy weekend ahead of us here in downtown Springfield and with the Civic Center Garage...
Springfield prepares for busy streets with two opening nights downtown

Latest News

The group’s main focus is helping those who’ve experienced cancer by providing free support...
3rd annual cornhole tournament fundraiser for cancer survivors held in Holyoke
The event started at noon and ended around 4 p.m.
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery holds annual benefit concert
Runners gathered at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke to support the Hampden County Sheriff’s...
Hundreds of people come together for Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K to benefit community programs
The event started around 9 Sunday morning, beginning and ending at UMass Hillel.
Jewish Federation of Western Mass. holds ‘Ride to Provide’ fundraiser