Springfield Police look to identify suspect stealing from McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield ask the public’s help identifying a larceny suspect.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened at the the McDonald’s on Main Street in September.

The suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

If you or anyone know who this person is or know their whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355.

