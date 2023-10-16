Town by Town: Girls Inc. funding, Halloween trivia event, paving in South Hadley

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Agawam and South Hadley.

Congressman Richard Neal announced federal funding today for one local organization.

Representative Neal unveiled the funding for Girls Inc. of the valley.

The announcement took place in Holyoke on Monday afternoon.

Other local leaders, including Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia were in attendance.

Next, the Agawam Public Library is hosting Halloween trivia on Tuesday night.

It’ll start at 6:30 p.m.

Players will enjoy a few rounds of jeopardy-style trivia and maybe a game of scattergories.

Teams are encouraged and winning prizes will be awarded.

Lastly, road paving began on Noel, Hildreth, Grove, Kendrick and several other streets, as well as half of industrial drive in South Hadley on Monday.

Construction will go from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Officials ask the public to not park on these streets during these times.

