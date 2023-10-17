3 arrested for breaking into railroad car in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield made several arrests for reports of a break-in on Friday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. police were alerted to a box car, which had been broken into in the CSX railyard.

Officers later confirmed that confirming that the box car was damaged and broken into, and cases of “corona extra” beer, had been removed.

Upon further investigation, police were able to verify through surveillance video that four individuals were running eastward through the railyard, towards Day and Unions Streets.

Police quickly located three of the four individuals, with the 4th being able to evade officers.

Officials then found a white box truck parked on cold spring Ave. On the west side of the railyard, with items inside linking the 3 males to the truck.

All four men are now facing the following charges:

Breaking and entering a railroad car for a felony

Malicious destruction of property

Larceny under $1,200

Walk/Ride on railroad tracks

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.