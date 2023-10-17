Breast cancer survivor hopes to inspire many at East Forest Park Library book signing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Leslie Lawrence, a retired marketing strategist hosted an event in Springfield on Monday night.

The event was held at the East Forest Park Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence founded and led an ad agency for 20 years in Springfield called TSM Design.

At Monday’s event, Lawrence read and signed copies of her new photographic memoir about her journey with breast cancer.

Lawrence told Western Mass News, the book is meant to educate people about what cancer patients are going through.

”Lots of people read about breast cancer, they hear about it but no one really knows what to expect until they go through it,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence’s diagnosis came in 2016, when she was 66-years-old.

Now, she’s reached the cancer free milestone.

Lawrence shared with us that she hopes her memoir will give hope to other women experiencing the same diagnosis.

