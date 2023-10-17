Surprise Squad
Car theft suspects sought after chase with Southwick Police

By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Suffield and Southwick Police Departments are searching for four suspects in connection to a string of car break-ins.

On Sunday morning, Southwick Police spotted a car that had reportedly been involved in a series of car break-ins throughout town. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. They then used spike strips to try and stop the car, but the driver was able to cross the border into Suffield, CT.

Suffield and Soutwick Police later located the car on Mountain Road with two flat tires. Five people got out of the car and took off, but one juvenile was found and taken into custody.

Officers determined that car had been reported missing out of Plainville, CT. The other four missing suspects are also juveniles.

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is being asked to contact Suffield Police.

