Coats for Kids donations arrive at Salvation Army ahead of distribution

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, our Coats for Kids reached its final destination: the Salvation Army in Springfield.

“Kids outgrow them every year, so it’s not like ‘Oh, I can use my one from last year’ kind of a thing…Kids need a new coat every year,” said Paula Spencer.

This wintertime need in the community is exactly why Western Mass News partnered with the Salvation Army for their annual Coats for Kids event. On Tuesday, the Western Mass News team packed up two-week’s worth of viewer donations and took them down to the Salvation army.

“We’re really appreciative of that and it’s not just coats. I’ve noticed there’s hats, gloves, all kinds of things to keep the kids warm this winter,” Spencer added.

In today’s expensive world, our Western Mass News viewers helped kids in their area avoid that economic strain. Spencer told us they handed out at least 1,000 coats just last year.

“It is local, within the viewing area, that we will serve, so this will all stay local, distributed right from this building. Spencer explained.

To get a coat, families just have to keep a few things in mind.

“Our distribution date is October 28. You can come from 10 to 2, bring some identification, and proof that you have the child in your household,” Spencer said. “Things will be set up around the gym according to size and on racks and you’ll be able to come in and select coats you would need for your family.”

Proof of a child in your home can come in the form of a birth certificate or a MassHealth card.

