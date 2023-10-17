Drier, Milder Weather is Back for Mid-Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The upper-level low that brought the showers to the region yesterday continues to influence our weather again today. Spotty showers are back this afternoon and will diminish later this evening. Breezes remain light and skies should at least partially clear. Temperatures tonight return to the lower 40s with some low clouds or river valley fog developing closer to sunrise.

As the upper low moves farther away, surface high pressure will also be building into the Northeast for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be dry, but patchy clouds will still be around.

Thursday will feature some good sunshine along with milder temperatures reaching middle to upper 60s in the valley. Breezes out of the South will increase and we may get a few gusts to 15mph or so.

A potent trough will dive southward through the Great Lakes and into the eastern US Friday and Saturday. A surface low forms along the Carolina coast and moves up the coast Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing a shot at decent rainfall for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Shower chances increase Friday with a heavy rain possible overnight into Saturday morning as the low barrels through New England. Showers may linger into the afternoon.

Wind will increase from the West behind the low for Sunday. Westerly gusts may top 30mph at times throughout the day, which will certainly bring a big leaf drop to the region. Clouds linger and we may see a shower or two, especially in the hills and Berkshires. Cooler air builds and highs will fall to the 50s Sunday into early next week.

High pressure builds into the Northeast early to mid-next week. Breezy and cool Monday with some good sun, then lighter wind Tuesday and Wednesday. With very dry air and clear skies in place, we are looking at our best widespread frost risk of the season Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

