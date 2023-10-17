East Longmeadow woman returns home from Israel amid war with Hamas

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked ten days since the terror group Hamas launched unprovoked attacks across Israel, killing more than 1,300 people, injuring thousands more, and taking more than 200 others hostage. One American from East Longmeadow, who was in the country at the time, just returned to the states this past weekend.

“Being there, the first thing you do, and still when I’m here, is wake up and check the alerts, but I’m not waking up anymore and have the full day following the alerts when they come out live. Now, I have to wake up and catch up on everything that’s happened in Israel in the past day,” said Kayla Weiss.

For the last month and a half, Weiss has been living in Haifa, Israel. She is currently a Masa Israel teaching fellow and volunteered to teach English to elementary school children. Sadly, she was there on October 7 when Hamas carried its barbaric terror operation, a day full of horror for many in the country as well as Jews and allies around the globe.

“Fear, very upset. I have family that are still in Israel. I have friends that are fighting right now, so praying for them (and) praying for the state of Israel,” Weiss added.

As Israel declared war on Hamas, there had been many Americans and several others who were looking to get out of the country. For Weiss, she was able to get on a plane once charter flights resumed on Saturday and got back to western Massachusetts two days ago. Flying with just some things in her suitcase, she told Western Mass News it was not easy to leave a place she calls a second home.

“It was my community. I was really starting to connect with the young children I was working with. I keep thinking about them and leaving them behind,” Weiss explained.

Weiss is currently with her parents and younger sisters and will remain here for some time. She is also awaiting the return of some cousins, who are expected to be in the area this week. As we all continue to watch both Israel at war and tensions rising between people everywhere, she had this message for the world.

“It’s really important to educate yourself on what’s going on to understand,” Weiss said. “Everyone in Israel knows someone who either has been killed or is fighting or has some sort of personal connection. It’s a very tight-knit Jewish community.”

Weiss said she plans on returning to Israel at some point in the future when it’s more safe and calm. She also hopes everyone brings light into each other’s lives during these times of crisis.

