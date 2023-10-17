Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

East Longmeadow woman returns home from Israel amid war with Hamas

Tuesday marked ten days since the terror group Hamas launched unprovoked attacks across Israel,...
Tuesday marked ten days since the terror group Hamas launched unprovoked attacks across Israel, killing more than 1,300 people, injuring thousands more, and taking more than 200 others hostage(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked ten days since the terror group Hamas launched unprovoked attacks across Israel, killing more than 1,300 people, injuring thousands more, and taking more than 200 others hostage. One American from East Longmeadow, who was in the country at the time, just returned to the states this past weekend.

“Being there, the first thing you do, and still when I’m here, is wake up and check the alerts, but I’m not waking up anymore and have the full day following the alerts when they come out live. Now, I have to wake up and catch up on everything that’s happened in Israel in the past day,” said Kayla Weiss.

For the last month and a half, Weiss has been living in Haifa, Israel. She is currently a Masa Israel teaching fellow and volunteered to teach English to elementary school children. Sadly, she was there on October 7 when Hamas carried its barbaric terror operation, a day full of horror for many in the country as well as Jews and allies around the globe.

“Fear, very upset. I have family that are still in Israel. I have friends that are fighting right now, so praying for them (and) praying for the state of Israel,” Weiss added.

As Israel declared war on Hamas, there had been many Americans and several others who were looking to get out of the country. For Weiss, she was able to get on a plane once charter flights resumed on Saturday and got back to western Massachusetts two days ago. Flying with just some things in her suitcase, she told Western Mass News it was not easy to leave a place she calls a second home.

“It was my community. I was really starting to connect with the young children I was working with. I keep thinking about them and leaving them behind,” Weiss explained.

Weiss is currently with her parents and younger sisters and will remain here for some time. She is also awaiting the return of some cousins, who are expected to be in the area this week. As we all continue to watch both Israel at war and tensions rising between people everywhere, she had this message for the world.

“It’s really important to educate yourself on what’s going on to understand,” Weiss said. “Everyone in Israel knows someone who either has been killed or is fighting or has some sort of personal connection. It’s a very tight-knit Jewish community.”

Weiss said she plans on returning to Israel at some point in the future when it’s more safe and calm. She also hopes everyone brings light into each other’s lives during these times of crisis.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died...
Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

Latest News

As the Israel war continues to unfold, humanitarian and relief efforts are building to help...
Ways to avoid scams when donating to Israeli, Palestinian civilian relief efforts
A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police, crashed, and had drugs...
Springfield man arrested after pursuit, shots fired call
Crews respond to crash on Stafford Street in Springfield
Crews respond to crash on Stafford Street in Springfield
The Suffield and Southwick Police Departments are searching for four suspects in connection to...
Car theft suspects sought after chase with Southwick Police