House fire shuts down Route 5 in Enfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A section of Route 5 is closed in Enfield Tuesday afternoon because of a house fire, officials said.
Route 5 is closed between New King Street and Pease Street, said Enfield police.
Authorities did not say what type of building the fire broke out at.
No further information was available.
