Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

House fire shuts down Route 5 in Enfield

Fire on Route 5 in Enfield
Fire on Route 5 in Enfield(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A section of Route 5 is closed in Enfield Tuesday afternoon because of a house fire, officials said.

Route 5 is closed between New King Street and Pease Street, said Enfield police.

Authorities did not say what type of building the fire broke out at.

No further information was available.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died...
Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

Latest News

There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment
A section of Route 5 is closed in Enfield Tuesday afternoon because of a fire, police said.
Fire shuts down Route 5 in Enfield
On Tuesday, our Coats for Kids reached its final destination: the Salvation Army in Springfield.
Coats for Kids donations arrive at Salvation Army ahead of distribution
We’re getting answers after white supremacist flyers were found in the city of Westfield. The...
White supremacist flyers found in Westfield, Easthampton neighborhoods
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant