Jewish community sheds light on understanding the life of those living in Israel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a week following the initial deadly attack by Hamas in Israel, the local Jewish community is turning their focus on trying to understand what life is like for those still in Israel.

The Temple Beth El hosted an event earlier this evening where the dozens of attendees heard from two people who currently live in Israel.

At Monday night’s event, we got to hear first hand what its like in Israel including the mindset of many people there — from two people living there themselves.

Its been more than a week since a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas killed more than thousand people, since that October 7 attack, thousands more have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel.

As the horrific images now come out of that region, two comedians from Israel were at Springfield’s Temple Beth El to share their experience living in the war-torn area.

“It is hard for us not to be in Israel right now,” expressed Benji Lovitt.

Joel Chasnoff and Benji Lovitt both live in Israel and are making stops around the United States during their two-month visit. They said, amid the devastation and destruction, you can find stories of humanity and unity.

“But if you rewind one month ago, the story out of Israel for nine months was it was a country torn apart,” added Lovitt. “Was there going to be a civil war?”

The country is united in a way we haven’t seen in our life times, but Lovitt said there’s still one question on many Israeli’s minds:

“A lot of people are taking about the government, and people are asking: where are they? noted Chasnoff.

Support from around the world has poured out for Israel in the days following the attacks, but Chasnoff said people are feeling a lack of support from their own government.

“People feel like the government is not taking control of the situation,” explained Chasnoff. “Thank god that citizens are. But there is an underlying feeling the government has let us down.

Chasnoff said distrust in government has been on the rise long before these recent attacks but now:

“There is, I think strong disappointment would be a weak term,” added Chasnoff. “But strong disappointment and anger at the government that they feel the government is not doing its part in all of these needs.”

As tensions in the region continue to rise, the conflict is top of mind for many in Washington. State Representative Richard Neal said its imperative the United States lends a helping hand.

“I hope that some of the governments in the Middle East will help ensure the safe passage of those hostages,” said Rep. Neal. “While we simultaneously, through the good will of America, will provide a passage out of Gaza. This relocation is going to be substantial. And I think, hope and anticipate that Egypt will serve as a welcoming place.”

Both men told us there are long-term implications from the war that are also cause for concern. For example, with kids being temporarily out of school, we could see the repercussions from a disruption in education and additionally, Chasnoff said we should expect to see a rise in PTSD.

