Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor

FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who brought a loaded handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned hours later with an assault rifle after posting bail has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, was charged Monday with carrying a firearm in a public building. The Madison man is scheduled for an initial court appearance on the charge Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pleasnick’s behalf.

Pleasnick has not yet appeared in court for a judge to determine whether he can afford to hire his own attorney or needs a public defender in the capitol building case, said Adam Plotkin, spokesman for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. Messages were also left by the AP for two attorneys listed in a previous divorce case involving Pleasnick.

Pleasnick was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 4 for illegally openly carrying a weapon after he entered the Capitol shirtless with a holstered handgun and a dog on a leash. He approached the governor’s office and asked to speak to Evers, who was not in the building at the time.

After posting bail, Pleasnick returned outside the Capitol that night with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle, the state Department of Administration has said. The building was closed by that time, but Pleasnick again demanded to see the governor and was again taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Pleasnick told a police officer he had no intention of using the weapon but wanted to speak to Evers about men who have been abused by women but aren’t getting any help from authorities.

Pleasnick later told officers he didn’t know he wasn’t supposed to have the gun but carried it as protection against his ex-girlfriend, who he thought might try to harm him. He also said he was angry at “uniformed government officials” who had let him down in the court system, and that police officers he’d spoken to in the past didn’t think men could be victims of abuse, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The incident came after Evers, a Democrat, was on a hit list of a gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at his Wisconsin home in 2022. Others on that list included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Whitmer was the target of a kidnapping plot in 2020.

Wisconsin’s Capitol building is one of the most open in the country. The building has its own police force but is not protected by metal detectors, screening checkpoints or X-rays, and anyone can walk in between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the week and go straight to the offices of state lawmakers and others.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died...
Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in Connecticut are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
CT Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old, last seen near Southwick

Latest News

Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidents involving razor blades found at an...
Mom finds razor blades on slide as daughter played at Alaska park, she says
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant
Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show
At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Lance...
Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers