Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

