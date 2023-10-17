Springfield man arrested after pursuit, shots fired call

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police, crashed, and had drugs and a gun in his car.

Chicopee Police said that they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 50 West Street last Wednesday. As officers headed to the scene, a description of a vehicle that was believed to be involved as radioed out to units.

An officer saw the vehicle a short time later and tried to pull it over on Springfield Street and the driver, identified as Jaylo Laboy, 35, of Springfield, didn’t stop and fled at a high rate of speed into Springfield.

Invesitgators continued the pursuit, due to the nature of the call, until the vehicle crashed on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.

During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found narcotics and a handgun.

Laboy was arrested and is facing several drug, gun, and motor vehicle-related charges.

