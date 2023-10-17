Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

State legislators discuss proposals for ‘Move Over’ law in public hearing

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Public testimony being heard at the statehouse on Tuesday from families of victims impacted by drivers not respecting the state’s “Move Over” laws.

This comes as legislators consider multiple bills to update the commonwealth’s current version of the law.

The proposed updates would make consequences for ignoring this law harsher and help protect the lives of first responders.

Massachusetts legislators hearing public testimony on possible changes to the state’s “Move Over” law on Tuesday.

The requirement currently is for drivers to slow down and move over to a different lane, if possible, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway maintenance vehicles. But safety concerns remain which is why many want a stricter law in place.

“This bill is a very reasonable bill in response to the fact that there’s missteps and that being struck is the number one cause of death to law enforcement,” explained District Attorney Marian Ryan. “The number two, and this is very surprising, the number 2 cause of death to fire department personnel. And that doesn’t even reach ambulances and tow truck drivers who are out there.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan spoke in front of the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Transportation.

She was joined by Nancy Devlin. The widow of a state trooper who died in 2020, after being struck by a driver in 2018.

“Picking up and showing husband’s death certificate – ‘complications of blunt force injuries. And it didn’t have to happen,;” expressed Devlin.

Devlin, who was joined by her sons, offering testimony—in support of tougher penalties for those who ignore the law.

“One operator completely and devastatingly changed the trajectory of our lives forever,” added Devlin. “For two years I had to be Tommy’s voice and strong advocate. Our families had to endure so much, and we all have had so much taken from us. Today, I use my voice to ask for this legislation to be passed.”

The law first went into effect in 2009, and since then, the penalty for failing to “Move Over” and slow down has been the same $100 dollars.

A penalty that for retired law enforcement official and state representative George Xiarhos said is not enough.

“A $100 dollar fine? For running into a trooper and killing him? I think we all would agree that that’s not right.”

Among the proposals for change:

  • Bringing the fine up to $250 dollars for a first offense
  • $500 for a second offense,
  • $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

For those who commit a second or third offense, it would also be required to complete a driver education program through the registrar of motor vehicles.

Additionally, if the violation results in the injury or another person, whether a first responder or not, the penalty would be a criminal misdemeanor with a fine of $2,500 or up to one year behind bars.

On Tuesday, before the hearing started, the Massachusetts State Police Association showed their support of the bills, which they believe could be “life-saving” for first responders all across the state.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned a young 18-year-old woman died in the house fire on Grover Street...
1 dead, 2 injured following house fire on Grove Street in Springfield
A Springfield singer and rapper is up for consideration for a Grammy. A rhythmic pop artist...
‘It’s insane’: Springfield native vying for Grammy nomination
We hear from a Springfield neighbor who helped in a blazing fire after an 18-year-old girl died...
Neighbor helps save people trapped inside deadly house fire in Springfield
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in West Springfield made several arrests for reports of a break-in on Friday.
3 arrested for breaking into railroad car in West Springfield

Latest News

A section of Route 5 is closed in Enfield Tuesday afternoon because of a fire, police said.
Fire shuts down Route 5 in Enfield
There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.
Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment
On Tuesday, our Coats for Kids reached its final destination: the Salvation Army in Springfield.
Coats for Kids donations arrive at Salvation Army ahead of distribution
We’re getting answers after white supremacist flyers were found in the city of Westfield. The...
White supremacist flyers found in Westfield, Easthampton neighborhoods