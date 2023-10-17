State legislators discuss proposals for ‘Move Over’ law in public hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Public testimony being heard at the statehouse on Tuesday from families of victims impacted by drivers not respecting the state’s “Move Over” laws.

This comes as legislators consider multiple bills to update the commonwealth’s current version of the law.

The proposed updates would make consequences for ignoring this law harsher and help protect the lives of first responders.

Massachusetts legislators hearing public testimony on possible changes to the state’s “Move Over” law on Tuesday.

The requirement currently is for drivers to slow down and move over to a different lane, if possible, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway maintenance vehicles. But safety concerns remain which is why many want a stricter law in place.

“This bill is a very reasonable bill in response to the fact that there’s missteps and that being struck is the number one cause of death to law enforcement,” explained District Attorney Marian Ryan. “The number two, and this is very surprising, the number 2 cause of death to fire department personnel. And that doesn’t even reach ambulances and tow truck drivers who are out there.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan spoke in front of the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Transportation.

She was joined by Nancy Devlin. The widow of a state trooper who died in 2020, after being struck by a driver in 2018.

“Picking up and showing husband’s death certificate – ‘complications of blunt force injuries. And it didn’t have to happen,;” expressed Devlin.

Devlin, who was joined by her sons, offering testimony—in support of tougher penalties for those who ignore the law.

“One operator completely and devastatingly changed the trajectory of our lives forever,” added Devlin. “For two years I had to be Tommy’s voice and strong advocate. Our families had to endure so much, and we all have had so much taken from us. Today, I use my voice to ask for this legislation to be passed.”

The law first went into effect in 2009, and since then, the penalty for failing to “Move Over” and slow down has been the same $100 dollars.

A penalty that for retired law enforcement official and state representative George Xiarhos said is not enough.

“A $100 dollar fine? For running into a trooper and killing him? I think we all would agree that that’s not right.”

Among the proposals for change:

Bringing the fine up to $250 dollars for a first offense

$500 for a second offense,

$1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

For those who commit a second or third offense, it would also be required to complete a driver education program through the registrar of motor vehicles.

Additionally, if the violation results in the injury or another person, whether a first responder or not, the penalty would be a criminal misdemeanor with a fine of $2,500 or up to one year behind bars.

On Tuesday, before the hearing started, the Massachusetts State Police Association showed their support of the bills, which they believe could be “life-saving” for first responders all across the state.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.