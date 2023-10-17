‘There’s many people living in silence’: Domestic violence survivor, local organization spread awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - October is nationally recognized as domestic violence awareness month. Western Mass News is learning more about supporting local victims and took a closer look at demand versus resources in the community.

“I think for some reason, our country, in my opinion, has become more interested in voyeurism and watching abuse than stopping it,” expressed a domestic violence survivor. “And I don’t want to be the next lifetime movie.”

A survivor of domestic violence spoke with Western Mass News on the condition her identity not be revealed. It has been four years since her assault.

“I’m better than I was,” said a domestic violence survivor. “I’ve recovered for the most part but it was a very long process. “It’s hard sometimes. I have my good days, I have my bad days, but for the most part, I’m myself again. I’m happy, I can… I’m okay. Better than I was.”

Her healing process just as transformative as the assault itself.

“That’s the first step… is speaking up, no matter how crazy it sounds, because that’s the point of abuse,” explained a domestic violence survivor. “It’s to make you sound crazy so no one will believe you.”

As domestic violence becomes a larger conversation, there is a new challenge when it comes to available resources.

“During COVID half of mine were taken away because they locked everything down,” noted a domestic violence survivor. Now a lot of the programs have been cut. There were some thing that I did have available that I was very grateful for, from that point until now, there’s less.”

“We’ve been feeling the lack of resources,” added Carmen Nieves.

Carmen Nieves, executive director of Holyoke’s Alianza, a domestic violence service, told us she’s finding it difficult to adequately support victims who reach out to her.

In the past six months to a year, her organization has been stretched beyond its means.

“It gives me pause when a victim is to say to me ‘Carmen, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to hide. I’m ready to go. I can’t take this relationship anymore’ and our shelters are full, or I don’t have that unrestricted funds to be able to give her and her child a place to stay at a hotel for a night or two,” said Nieves. “Or a bus ticket or even a plan ticket. That gives me pause and I’ve never felt this pressure”

Carmen told us they receive over 200 calls a month from victims looking for help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience some type of intimate partner abuse.

The National Council on Criminal Justice reports an 8% increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nieves sees this as a public health crisis.

“I think that number is underreported,” expressed Nieves. “I think there’s so many people that are living in silence. There are so many living in harmful relationships, whether its fear, they feel they won’t be believed or their ashamed that if they’ve disclosed, they’ve made a mistake somehow.

The U.S. Department of Justice defines domestic violence as a “pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner.”

Some forms of domestic violence can be:

physical

sexual

emotional

economic

psychological

technological abuse

Several organizations are now taking proactive approaches with abusers, like hotlines or therapy, to curb domestic violence urges.

“It’s not a sickness,” said Nieves. “My clinical friends would say it’s narcissism, but in basic terms… you have chosen to harm this person and you have chosen to do this. Whether you learned it or whatever it is, let’s talk about something else that you could do.”

In the meantime, our survivor encourages other victims to keep searching until they find someone who believes their story.

Then supports in the community like Alianza are essential.

“In order for this public health issue, domestic violence and specifically intimate partner violence, to end, we need to have a zero tolerance be able to… there’s no “but”… ‘I’m a victim of domestic violence but…’ there shouldn’t be, ‘I’m a victim of domestic violence’ and then everybody sort of is an alliance,” added Nieves. “There is a whole community that will now help with that.”

