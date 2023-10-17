Surprise Squad
2 more suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of infant

Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, both of Holyoke have been charged with accessory after the fact (murder) in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting.

Both suspects have been charged in relation to the ongoing effort in locating the third suspect in the shooting, Kermith Alvarez, for their alleged efforts in assisting him after the shooting.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned yesterday in Holyoke District Court and her bail set at $5,000. Her next court date is scheduled for November 17. Galarza will be arraigned Tuesday in Holyoke District Court.

It was announced that last week that the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the D.A.’s office, the Holyoke Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section was actively pursuing Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke. Alvarez is the third suspect being sought in connection with the shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke which claimed the life of an infant.

Authorities are asking that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alvarez, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873).

Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

