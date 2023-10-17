Unwelcome house guest slithers into Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are concerns about an unwelcomed visitor at an apartment in Springfield.

It’s the unwanted houseguest the Alexanders never expected.

“I was in the bathroom. My kids were freaking out in the kitchen and they run to bathroom and tell me there’s a snake on the counter,” said Talisa Alexander.

The orange-colored reptile has made himself at home behind the counters and walls of the apartment complex on Governor Street in Springfield. Alexander told Western Mass News that her home has turned into a house of fear.

“I’m afraid of it, my kids are afraid of it. We’re confined to two rooms right now because we can’t move around the house alone, so we’re moving around as a unit,” Alexander noted.

Even though they’ve actually only seen the snake a handful of times, they’re finding its shedded skin throughout the apartment. Talisa’s son, Ja’hire, who has nicknamed the snake Ricky after a viral meme, is ready for the reptile to leave.

“It’s not one of those skinny snakes, kind of fat, kind of big,” Ja’hire Alexander said. “Ricky, when I catch you. Ricky, when I catch you.”

Western Mass News spoke with Anthony Witman, who owns Witman Properties, which manages the building. He told us what they know about the snake.

“It’s believed to be 12 to 18 inches long. This used to be somebody’s pet that was either released into the wild or into the home and escaped,” Witman said. “It’s totally harmless. It only eats probably bugs.”

Witman added they’ve hired Urban Pest and Wildlife to handle the issue. So far, the company has had no luck finding the snake which could still be hidden in the walls.

The Alexanders just want it out of their home.

